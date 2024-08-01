Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged from around the Premier League:

Morgan Gibbs-White transfer update

Nottingham Forest have ‘no intention’ of selling Morgan Gibbs-White this summer amid reported interest from Newcastle United. The 24-year-old impressed for Forest last season, scoring five goals and registering ten assists in the Premier League and has been linked with a move away from the City Ground this summer.

The Magpies’ search for attacking reinforcements has seen many names, including Gibbs-White, linked with a big-money move to St James’ Park. Chelsea and Aston Villa have also reportedly shown interest in the former Wolves man - but a recent update has suggested that Forest will not allow him to leave this summer.

Forest were one of the clubs that reportedly had to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. But that deadline has now passed and they are not under such pressure any more.

West Ham’s striker search ‘advanced’

Talks between West Ham and Borussia Dortmund over a move for striker Niclas Fullkrug are reportedly at an ‘advanced stage’ according to Sky Sports. Fullkrug only moved to Dortmund on the final day of August last year, but an impressive season at Signal Iduna Park saw him net 15 goals in all competitions and register a further ten assists.

One of those 15 goals came against Newcastle United in Germany back in November as the eventual Champions League runners-up defeated Eddie Howe’s side 2-0. Fullkrug, who represented Germany at Euro 2024, is said to be open to a move to the London Stadium with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

The Hammers have already signed Maximilian Kilman and Luis Guilherme this summer and have also been linked with a move for Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville in recent times. Summerville was named as Championship Player of the Season last year and has also been linked with a move to Tyneside and to Liverpool to join up with Arne Slot - although it seems as though the Hammers have won the race for his signature.