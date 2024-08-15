Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway against Southampton on Saturday afternoon and they will likely start the campaign without Marc Guehi.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Crystal Palace reject Marc Guehi bid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have seen a third bid for Marc Guehi rejected by Crystal Palace. The Magpies submitted a second improved offer, believed to be worth £60m including add-ons, over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Eagles have rejected that offer, reportedly with the intention of holding out for £65m for the Three Lions man. Guehi featured for Palace during their final pre-season match against Nantes on Saturday following his international commitments during the summer.

The defender was described as a ‘superstar’ by Palace co-owner Steve Parish earlier this week and has emerged as Newcastle’s number one defensive target this summer. Reports from The Athletic state that they have begun to explore other options should a move for Guehi be beyond the, this summer.

AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw was someone under consideration earlier this summer, but Newcastle’s attention has turned elsewhere in recent times.

Arsenal ‘pushing’ for former Newcastle United man

Arsenal are still interested in signing former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino this summer after seeing their first bid for the Spaniard rejected by Real Sociedad. Merino is out of contract next summer and has been extensively linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal’s initial bid of around £21.5m was rejected by Real Sociedad with the La Liga side holding out for a fee of around £30m for the Spanish international - according to the Guardian. Real Sociedad are keen on keeping Merino at the club and will be hopeful of convincing him to stay the same way they did with Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi was heavily-linked with a move to Liverpool, but rejected the opportunity to join Arne Slot’s side and instead signed a new contract to keep him at the Reale Arena. Merino, meanwhile, has one season of Premier League experience having played for Newcastle United during the 2017/18 season under Rafa Benitez.