Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron wanted by MLS club

Charlotte FC have reportedly shown interest in signing Miguel Almiron, but face a tight deadline with the MLS transfer deadline quickly approaching. Unlike in Europe where the window remains open until the end of the month, clubs in the USA have until Wednesday 14 August to complete all their transfer business.

That gives Charlotte FC just hours to complete a deal for the Paraguayan having already seen an initial approach rejected by Newcastle United. Almiron has had interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in the past, but reports that a return to the USA could be on the cards has once again stoked talks about his potential exit from the club.

Charlotte FC currently sit 6th in the MLS Eastern Conference and are managed by former Aston Villa and Leicester City boss Dean Smith. Almiron, meanwhile, may find himself on the bench when the Premier League season gets underway due to some stellar pre-season form from Jacob Murphy.

Former Magpie wanted by Saudi Pro League club

Former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney is reportedly a ‘top target’ for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli this summer - according to the Sun. Toney has been heavily-linked with a move away from Brentford this summer but his pool of likely destinations has shrunk as the summer transfer window has progressed.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for Toney but have recently announced the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. West Ham, similarly, were also credited with an interest in the Three Lions man, but instead opted to sign Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for their former player, but the decision to sign Will Osula from Sheffield United to act as cover for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson has seemingly ended their interest in Toney. The 28-year-old is out of contract at the Gtech Community Stadium at the end of this season, leaving Brentford with a very limited window of opportunity to cash in on him before potentially losing him on a free transfer next summer.