Newcastle United have been linked with a fresh move for Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer.

The former Leeds United man has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer with Newcastle United again credited with an interest in him. Raphinha has spent two seasons at the Camp Nou following his move from Yorkshire and averages over a goal contribution every other game for the La Liga giants.

However, throughout his time in Spain, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to England and fresh reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo state that Newcastle are set to launch ‘a new offensive’ for Raphinha this summer. The Magpies are in the market for attacking additions with a right winger among the areas they may look to strengthen in before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

However, any move for Raphinha will be met with resistance from Barcelona, whilst reported competition from Arsenal will also add further complications to a potential deal. The Brazilian also reportedly has admirers in the Saudi Pro League.

During his time in England with Leeds, Raphinha netted 17 goals in 67 games and was one of the main reasons why they survived relegation during the 2021/22 campaign under first Marcelo Bielsa and then his successor Jesse Marsch. He would leave Leeds after that season and despite interest from Newcastle United and Chelsea that summer, would move to Barcelona in a deal worth £55m in total including add-ons.