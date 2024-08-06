Matt Ritchie has been linked with a return to one of his former clubs this summer - although Fratton Park may not be his eventual destination.

Bournemouth are reportedly in talks to re-sign Matt Ritchie on a free transfer following his release by Newcastle United earlier this summer. Ritchie has been linked with a return to Portsmouth throughout the summer, however, Football Insider report that the Cherries have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign the 34-year-old.

Ritchie’s eight-year stay at Newcastle United came to an end at the end of last season as he was released following the expiration of his contract. His last goal for the Magpies actually came against Bournemouth back in February as his late strike salvaged a point for Eddie Howe’s side against Andoni Iraola’s Cherries.

Ritchie made 215 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies after joining the club in 2016 ahead of their Championship winning campaign under Rafa Benitez. However, just 17 of those appearances have come in the last two seasons as Ritchie’s influence in the first-team waned.

Upon leaving Newcastle United, Ritchie released a statement teasing that he would be continuing his playing career, writing: ‘After eight incredible years, my journey with Newcastle has come to an end and before I begin to prepare for an exciting new challenge at my new club - I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made my time here so special.

‘From the elation of scoring the winner against Burton Albion as we chased promotion, to a personal highlight of mine, scoring in a 1-0 win over Man United to secure our Premier League status in 2018, these moments, where we battled and triumphed together at St James’ Park, will always hold a special place in my heart.

He continued: ‘There’s no doubt in my mind that this club will continue to grow from strength to strength over the coming seasons and I will be watching proudly from afar as a fan.

‘Finally, I want to end by thanking every single Newcastle United supporter - you are the beating heart of this one-of-a-kind club and without you, none of this would have been possible.’