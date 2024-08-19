Liverpool defender ‘open’ to exit amid Newcastle United and Aston Villa links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One reported Newcastle United transfer target this summer could be on the move away from Liverpool before deadline day.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United ‘target’ open to Liverpool exit

Joe Gomez is reportedly open to leaving Liverpool this summer amid rumours that Newcastle United have shown interest in the defender. The 27-year-old didn’t feature in Arne Slot’s matchday squad for their win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, with his long-term future at Anfield up in the air.

Newcastle United, who were also reportedly interested in signing Gomez’s teammate Jarrel Quansah earlier this summer, have been linked with a move for the former Charlton Athletic man should they not secure a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. Reports from Football Insider have indicated that Gomez is open to a move away from the Reds this summer with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Fulham all potential destinations for the England international.

Gomez was part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad this summer, but didn’t kick a single ball for the Three Lions during the tournament. He has spent nine years at Liverpool and made 32 Premier League appearances last season during Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign as manager.

Ex-Newcastle United defender set for Premier League exit

Former Newcastle United defender KevinMbabu is expected to leave Fulham this summer with clubs across Europe reportedly interested in his signature. The Swiss international spent last season on-loan at Bundesliga side FC Augsburg where he made 25 appearances.

However, he was not able to break into Murat Yakin’s squad for Euro 2024 and looks unlikely to be someone Marco Silva picks on a regular basis this campaign after failing to make a single appearance under the 47-year-old during the 2023/24 season. According to reports from Blick, clubs in Germany, Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands have shown an interest in signing Mbabu this summer.

Mbabu made just five senior appearances for Newcastle United during his time at the club following his move from Servette FC in January 2013. After multiple loan moves away from the club, he was eventually sold to Young Boys in 2017.