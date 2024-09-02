Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as £15m man set for surprise transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Emil Krafth injury blow

Less than a day after playing 90 minutes and helping Newcastle United to a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park, Emil Krafth has been forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury. The 30-year-old has picked up a ‘minor’ injury and will not feature in games against Azerbaijan and Estonia for his nation.

Krafth has been asked to play at centre-back following Fabian Schar’s red card against Southampton on the opening day of the season and has enjoyed a solid partnership alongside Dan Burn in the heart of the defence. Schar is expected to retake his place in the back-line for the clash against Wolves following the international break.

Jamal Lewis loan move

Jamal Lewis is close to sealing a loan move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo. Lewis was a regular feature during pre-season with the Magpies, however, he is not part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans and was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer window.

Whilst that closed on Friday in England, the window does remain open in some places abroad with Brazil one of the countries that sees their window close today. Lewis, who will represent Northern Ireland in the upcoming international break, has landed in Brazil ahead of finalising a move.

Isaac Hayden future

Whilst Lewis is edging closer to a move away from Tyneside, Isaac Hayden remains at the club having seen the transfer window close without a resolution on his future. The former Arsenal man ended last season on-loan at QPR having spent the first-half of the campaign in Belgium.

The Northern Echo report that Hayden is someone the club are looking to move on, but he remains on Tyneside and is training with the Under-21’s. The midfielder was linked with a return to QPR earlier this summer, but that option - on-loan anyway - has now been taken away from all parties.

Hayden could still join a new club as a free agent, but that would involve himself and the club coming to an agreement over a mutual termination of his current deal. Hayden is contracted at St James’ Park until 2026.