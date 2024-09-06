Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Alexander Isak’s classy international gesture

Alexander Isak scored twice for Sweden as they defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 in the first match of the Nations League. Isak’s second half brace means he has now netted three goals in his last two outings for club and country, only missing out on a fourth in that time and a hat-trick in Baku because of a classy gesture.

Isak was fouled in the area with just ten minutes remaining of their game, but instead of taking the penalty and sealing his hat-trick, Isak instead handed the ball to former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres. Gyokeres, who amassed a stunning haul of 43 goals in all competitions for Sporting CP last season and has already netted seven times in four league games this campaign, tucked home his effort from the spot to put his country 3-0 up.

Speaking about giving his teammate the penalty, Isak revealed the reasons for handing the ball to Gyokeres: "We talked about it.” Isak said.

“We both wanted to take the penalty but I said that he had assisted me two times so he could take the penalty, otherwise I would probably have wanted to have a hat-trick. Sometimes you need to be generous.

"It was two fantastic assists from Viktor. We talked before [the match] that we need to have a good connection between each other and I think that we showed that today."

Manchester City ‘eye’ Crystal Palace ace

Manchester City have become the latest club to show an interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The 24-year-old was wanted by Newcastle United during the summer window, but ultimately stayed at Selhurst Park after the Magpies were frustrated in their attempts to secure his signature.

Guehi has less than two years left on his current deal at Palace and whilst his club are interested in negotiating a new deal, Guehi remains someone that they may have to cash in on next summer if he enters the final year of his deal. Newcastle United will likely remain interested in the England international, but could face stiff competition from the Etihad Stadium - according to the Sun.