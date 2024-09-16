Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has agreed a deal to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Rabiot has agreed to join the French side on a free transfer having left Juventus earlier this summer. Rabiot will move to the Stade Velodrome upon completion of a medical with the club.

The French international returns to his homeland after spending five years in Turin with Juventus. During his time in Italy, Rabiot collected one scudetto and two Italian cups.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to the Premier League after being released as a free agent with both Newcastle United and Manchester United linked with a move for him. However, neither side firmed up their reported interest and their respective Premier League squad submissions last week confirmed that Rabiot would not be moving to St James’ Park or Old Trafford.

Both clubs have submitted their first 25-man squad of the season - in which Rabiot would have had to be included in order to be eligible to play Premier League football before January. The Magpies included five goalkeepers in their squad, along with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman who are currently sidelined with ACL injuries.

Rabiot, meanwhile, becomes the latest high-profile name to join Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille with Everton’s Neal Maupay and Tottenham’s Pierre Emile Hojbjerg among those to have moved to the club from the Premier League this summer. Chancel Mbemba, formerly of Newcastle United, also plays for Marseille who currently sit second in the Ligue 1 table, behind only PSG.