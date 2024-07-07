Ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool United man signs two-year deal with non-league outfit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United man Kenton Richardson has signed a new two-year deal with Gateshead.
The 25-year-old defender came through the youth ranks at Pools before making 53 appearances in all competitions for their first-team. A move to Sunderland followed in 2020.
However, Richardson was limited to just three EFL Trophy appearances during his two-year stint on Wearsoide and was then released after the club’s promotion to the Championship in 2022 after spending some time on loan at Notts County.
The player has been at non-league club Gateshead since his Sunderland departure two years ago and has played 78 times for the club, including twice at Wembley in the FA Trophy final, which the Heed won last season.
Despite receiving interest from a number of League Two clubs, England C defender Richardson has committed to extending his two-year stay with the club. Richardson was also linked with a return to Sunderland during the summer window by one outlet.
“I am over the moon,” Richardson explained after signing a new deal at Gateshead. “Obviously we had a really good year last year and I think we are definitely at the start of something special. You saw what we did last year, getting into the play-offs and winning the FA Trophy, we are at the start of something very good and I am buzzing to be part of it.”
Sunderland face Gateshead next Saturday, July 13 at the Gateshead International Stadium as part of Régis Le Bris’ pre-season preparations after facing South Shields on the same day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.