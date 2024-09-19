Sunderland have started their 2024/25 Championship season by issuing a statement to those around them that they will not be an easy opponent. The Black Cats will be pushing for a promotion spot at the end of the campaign, and with 12 points banked so far, they’ve made a strong start.

Sunderland are currently second in the table, behind only West Brom by a point. Their perfect start to the season ended last time out against Plymouth Argyle, who came out on top with a 3-2 win. Prior to their defeat, Régis Le Bris’ side enjoyed some statement victories, including a hard-fought 1-0 win over promotion rivals Burnley.

Amid a few changes throughout the first five games, we’ve taken a look at Sunderland’s strongest lineup based on the most minutes played in each position so far.