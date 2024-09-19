Michael Carrick issues Middlesbrough injury update ahead of Sunderland clash and explains latest on key duo
Michael Carrick says Rav van den Berg and Jonny Howson could be in contention for this Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light.
The influential duo have been absent through injury in recent times and while the Middlesbrough boss was keen to keep his cards as close to his chest as possible ahead of the clash with Sunderland, he has not ruled either out of contention.
Carrick did strongly hint that left back Lukas Engel will not be involved, though summer signing Neto Borges appears to have quickly established himself as first choice in that position regardless.
“Jonny and Rav are a little bit closer but whether they’ll be close enough is a bit of a push but we will wait and see,” Carrick said.
“Lukas [has] had a bit of a pelvic issue on and off for a little bit throughout pre-season. So we are just seeing what the issue is, if there is one, and we’ll get him back pretty soon.”
Forward Marcus Forss is back in training but is not expected to be in contention this weekend, while defenders Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith are all long-term absentees. For Sunderland’s part, head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that Dan Ballard should be fit for selection. Alan Browne will miss out due to a knee problem but the injury is not serious and he could return to training next week.
