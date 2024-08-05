All the people to appear in court so far after disorder in Sunderland, and other updates
Northumbria Police announced late on Sunday, August 4, that six people had been charged after shocking scenes in Sunderland on Friday, August 2, and confirmed further arrests had been made.
The six people charged appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and all have been remanded in custody to appear at crown court in September.
:: Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 2.
:: Brian Gilby, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder, but guilty to a charge of burglary. He was remanded in custody and will make his first appearance at a crown court on September 2.
:: Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He remanded in custody until September 2, when he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.
:: Josh Major, 29, also known as Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Fatfield, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was remanded in custody until his sentencing at crown court on September 2.
:: Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Hendon, pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder in city centre Holmside. He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on September 2 at Newcastle Crown Court.
:: Clinton Morrison, 31, of St Barnabas Way, Hendon, entered no plea to a charge of committing violent disorder in Market Square. He was remanded in custody and a date for a crown court hearing was set for September 2.
Other suspects have also been appearing before courts around the country today after arrests in Hartlepool, Liverpool, Belfast and Bristol following disorder.
Other updates from Monday
Further tales of chaos and kindness have been emerging today after the scenes on Friday:
:: The woman whose car was overturned and set alight has thanked those who helped immediately afterwards, and for everyone who contributed to a GoFundMe page set up to help buy her a new one. She said she now had enough money to do so.
:: Sunderland Citizens Advice has found a temporary new home after it was burnt out on Friday night.
:: Sunderland AFC’s new club shop was damaged by burglars during the disorder, though it hasn’t been explicitly linked to the situation in the city centre.
:: The ‘Reclaim Our City’ peace walk, which took place on Sunday, has been hailed as a great success and sign of unity.
:: The Wizard of Oz shows will go ahead as planned at the Sunderland Empire after the disorder forced the theatre to make cancellation decisions at the weekend.
:: We have our review of the Ibiza in Symphony gig at The Fire Station, which was bouncing just 48 hours after it was the backdrop to Friday’s ugly scenes.