Men and women arrested after disorder in Sunderland and other parts of the UK are awaiting their various fates after appearing before the courts today.

Northumbria Police announced late on Sunday, August 4, that six people had been charged after shocking scenes in Sunderland on Friday, August 2, and confirmed further arrests had been made.

The six people charged appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and all have been remanded in custody to appear at crown court in September.

:: Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 2.

:: Brian Gilby, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder, but guilty to a charge of burglary. He was remanded in custody and will make his first appearance at a crown court on September 2.

:: Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Hendon, pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder in city centre Holmside. He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on September 2 at Newcastle Crown Court.

:: Clinton Morrison, 31, of St Barnabas Way, Hendon, entered no plea to a charge of committing violent disorder in Market Square. He was remanded in custody and a date for a crown court hearing was set for September 2.

Other suspects have also been appearing before courts around the country today after arrests in Hartlepool, Liverpool, Belfast and Bristol following disorder.

