The Sunderland Empire is to go ahead as planned with what is expected to be a run of fantastic performances of The Wizard of Oz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show goes ahead as planned. | Sunderland Echo

Fortunately there was no performance scheduled at the venue for Friday, August 2 when 'protestors' were embarrassing the city.

However, there was further reported dismal thuggery in the city centre on Saturday evening, which led to the rescheduling of The ELO Experience that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The damage now extends to the city's night time economy. On Saturday evening most city centre pubs were open, but quieter than usual.

Those who bought tickets for the ELO Experience, but were deprived of a nice night out, will be advised by email when a new date is announced, with tickets automatically transferred to that performance.

The Empire tweeted: "All performances of the Wizard of Oz next week are currently scheduled to take place as planned.

"Thank you for your continued support."

The new production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals comes to Sunderland. Under-16s receive 15% off selected seats at Tuesday and Thursday performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring the iconic original score from the classic 1939 Judy Garland film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard, the show also has additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sunderland fan Tim Rice.

The show runs at one of country's finest theatres from Tuesday, August 6 to Sunday, August 11.

Tickets are available online from £13, subject to a transaction fee of £3.80.

Please support your city, its venues and its businesses.