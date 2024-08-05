The Wizard of Oz to go ahead as planned at Sunderland Empire after disorder forced weekend cancellations
Fortunately there was no performance scheduled at the venue for Friday, August 2 when 'protestors' were embarrassing the city.
However, there was further reported dismal thuggery in the city centre on Saturday evening, which led to the rescheduling of The ELO Experience that night.
The damage now extends to the city's night time economy. On Saturday evening most city centre pubs were open, but quieter than usual.
Those who bought tickets for the ELO Experience, but were deprived of a nice night out, will be advised by email when a new date is announced, with tickets automatically transferred to that performance.
The Empire tweeted: "All performances of the Wizard of Oz next week are currently scheduled to take place as planned.
"Thank you for your continued support."
The new production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals comes to Sunderland. Under-16s receive 15% off selected seats at Tuesday and Thursday performances.
Featuring the iconic original score from the classic 1939 Judy Garland film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard, the show also has additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sunderland fan Tim Rice.
The show runs at one of country's finest theatres from Tuesday, August 6 to Sunday, August 11.
Tickets are available online from £13, subject to a transaction fee of £3.80.
Please support your city, its venues and its businesses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.