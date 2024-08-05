Sunderland AFC shop damaged by burglars during night of shame

By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:16 BST

Sunderland AFC's new club shop was targeted by burglars while other shameful incidents were taking place elsewhere in the city.

The door was quickly boarded up and the SAFC shop was trading as normal.The door was quickly boarded up and the SAFC shop was trading as normal.
The door was quickly boarded up and the SAFC shop was trading as normal. | Sunderland Echo

Police have not said if the burglary was in any way connected to the 'protests' which embarrassed Wearside over the weekend.

The glass entrance door on the north side of the building, which stands a few metres away from the Stadium of Light, was smashed in, but physical damage was not extensive. Stock was taken by the thieves.

The shop was soon boarded up and open for business as usual on Saturday morning.

The store only opened on June 28 in a space previously occupied by the SAFC ticket office.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a burglary from the club store at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland at about 11.30pm on Friday (August 2).

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible. Anyone with information can contact police by sending us a DM, using the live chat function on our website or by visiting www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting NP-20240802-1353.”

The club has told the Echo that it would not be making any comment specific to the burglary.

However, late on Friday night the club tweeted: "Tonight’s shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people.

"Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always."

Sunderland’s first home game of the 2024-25 season is against Sheffield Wednesday at noon on Sunday, August 18.

