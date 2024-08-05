Yobs involved in Friday’s night’s rioting in Sunderland have appeared in court to admit their guilt.

Andrew Smith, 41, Josh Major, 29, and Leanne Hodgson, 43, were remanded into custody due to fears they would engage in further violence.

Smith, of Swan Lodge, High Street East, tossed an object at police as they dealt with shocking mob violence in city centre Keel Square.

His antics led to him being subdued by a police dog, prosecutor John Garside told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Garside added: “The police state the defendant has been identified due to throwing an object at officers. A police dog took him to the ground.”

Balaclava-clad Major, also known as Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Fatfield, Washington, was caught on camera throwing a stone in the city centre.

Despite trying to hide his identity, Major, who has 20 previous convictions, was identified by his distinctive tattoos, Mr Garside said.

He added: “The defendant can clearly be seen on footage where he is acting as part of a large group and throwing a stone.

“He was wearing a Balaclava but visible were tattoos which allowed him to be identified.”

But Mr Garside said of Hodgson, who has six previous convictions: “The evidence shows that the defendant was identified from footage which shows her repeatedly pushing a large, wheeled bin towards police.

“There was a large crowd cheering her on and joining in. The defendant was subsequently arrested at her home address.”

All three defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and were remanded into custody by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

The judge told them they had willingly engaged in violence.

She ordered pre-sentence reports, and the defendants will appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, September 2.

Paul McAlindon, defending Smith, said: “He does absolutely regret the decision he made to be involved in it.

“He hasn’t been in trouble for 14 years. He is alcohol dependent. Alcohol played a part on Friday.”

Sandra Fife, defending Major, did not make representation to the court and did not apply for bail.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending Hodgson, said: “She had been in a pub drinking. The pub was being closed and she has gone out into the street.

“There are long running alcohol problems, and there is mental health. This is not a woman who has gone out intent on violence.”

Others

Three other defendants have appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in connection with Friday’s disorder in Sunderland.

Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Hendon, pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder in city centre Holmside.

Clinton Morrison, 31, of St Barnabas Way, Hendon, entered no plea to a charge of committing violent disorder in Market Square.

Brian Gilby, 27, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Hendon, pleaded guilty to burglary in relation to entering a city centre vape store, ransacked as part of the rioting, and stealing stock.

Gilby pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing violent disorder.

All three were remanded into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 2.