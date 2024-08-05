Leanne Hodgson pleads guilty to violent disorder after being filmed pushing a large bin at police in Sunderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, denies being involved in the original march but says she had been out drinking and became involved in the disorder when the pub closed, a court heard.
South Tyneside Magistrates Court was told she “came out into the street, was very drunk and angry, and behaved as described”.
John Garside, prosecuting, said “there was a large crowd cheering and joining in” as Hodgson pushed the bin at officers. She was later arrested at her home address.
The defendant, who has a “long-running alcohol problem,” was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 2.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told her: “This was large-scale mob violence which resulted in fear to the public and damage to local businesses. There is absolutely no justification for it. You chose to involve yourself in it.”