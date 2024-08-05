Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after being seen on footage pushing a large bin towards a police line during unrest in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture c/o NP.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, denies being involved in the original march but says she had been out drinking and became involved in the disorder when the pub closed, a court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court was told she “came out into the street, was very drunk and angry, and behaved as described”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Garside, prosecuting, said “there was a large crowd cheering and joining in” as Hodgson pushed the bin at officers. She was later arrested at her home address.

The defendant, who has a “long-running alcohol problem,” was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 2.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told her: “This was large-scale mob violence which resulted in fear to the public and damage to local businesses. There is absolutely no justification for it. You chose to involve yourself in it.”