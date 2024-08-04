Police dog back at work after being showered with glass during disorder in Sunderland
PD Creed was among the four-legged crime fighters who suffered when their van was damaged during the disorder in the city on Friday, August 2.
Northumbria Police said Creed returned to work on Sunday, and he and his furry colleagues have been getting extra care and attention after the scenes on Friday night.
The force said: “Our four-legged friend Police Dog Creed is back at work today, just hours after he and his canine colleagues were left showered in glass.
“Thankfully PD Creed and his friends didn’t sustain any serious injuries, but they were shaken up after the van they were in had its windows smashed during the disorder in Sunderland on Friday.
“They’ve all been given some extra care and attention and are now back assisting us Our police animals play a crucial role in our operational activity – and we’re so thankful for everything they do.”