Gary Bennett leads sports journalists in defiant gesture at Sunderland Indian restaurant in 'eye of the storm' during ugly disorder
Tables of reporters wore ‘Show Racism The Red Card’ t-shirts as they enjoyed a pre-planned night at the Moti Raj in Church Lane over the weekend.
And co-owners Shoyjhad and Shaficul said they were grateful for the solidarity shown not only by the journalists but also the community in the wake of the damage caused after a chaos erupted following a far-right gathering on Friday night.
The restaurant was forced to bring down its shutters to protect diners and staff on the night of the troubles while Shaifcul’s car, parked outside the restaurant, was badly damaged during the disorder.
So the support shown over the weekend was heartening at a restaurant which has been a destination site in the city for decades.
Shoyjhad said: “It was a lovely gesture from the journalists but it was part of a whole outpouring of support we received over the weekend - in person and online - in the wake of the reports of Friday.
“We received calls from other pubs and restaurant wishing us well and on Saturday night the restaurant was packed with customers who have been our regulars over the years.”
The Moti Raj is an iconic restaurant in the city, visited by generations of Wearsiders and this year celebrating 50 years since its doors first opened.
On Saturday night, it was the venue for BBC Radio Newcastle reporter Nick Barnes’ celebration of his wedding to long-term partner Joanne Youngson.
Nick, the radio station’s Sunderland AFC reporter was joined by expert summariser and former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett, who brought along the Show Racism The Red Card t-shirts.
Gary, who will be Nick’s best man at the wedding next month, said: “It just seemed like a nice gesture in the wake of what happened.”
Among the guests were former BBC Look North presenters Jeff Brown and Mark Tulip, ex-Newcastle Chronicle Sunderland reporter James Hunter, BBC Radio Newcastle’s Simon Pryde and Martin Emmerson and SAFC club historian Rob Mason.
Former Sunderland Echo chief sports writer Graeme Anderson said: “The Moti Raj is a Sunderland institution and one of the most welcoming places in the city, so it was good for us to be able to put on the t-shirts.
“It was a lovely evening of banter and good food and it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves. It was a great advert for the best qualities of the city.”
Other guests at Nick’s night included Frankie Francis of Frankie and the Heartstrings, former Sunderland defender Danny Collins and SAFC CEO Steve Davison and South Shields FC chairman, Geoff Thompson.