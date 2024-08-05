A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

The woman whose car was destroyed after being set on fire by rioters during Friday night’s disorder has thanked the people of Sunderland for raising enough money for her to buy a replacement car.

Photographs emerged on Friday night (August 2) of an overturned car which was in flames after a far right protest outside of City Hall descended into an all out riot.

The car belonged to Courtney Baker who had gone into the city to collect some food.

On Saturday (August 3) she set up a GoFundMe page asking for help to replace the car which had been destroyed.

An accompanying statement from Courtney said: “I am setting up a fundraiser for a new car as it has effected me getting to and from work.

“I went to Sunderland centre just to pick up some food. I was only there for 10 minutes and I came outside so see my car in flames, due to this ‘protest’.

“If anyone can please donate anything towards a new car so I can get back to work as soon as possible.”

While the deplorable actions of a small minority brought national shame on the city, Sunderland has shown its true colours as in less than 24 hours the city’s residents raised enough money for Courtney to replace the car which was destroyed.

In a subsequent post on her GoFundMe page, Courtney disabled any further donations and said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, but can people please stop donating now as there is enough for a replacement car and that is all I wanted the help for.

“I also want to say a massive thank you for all the donations. It means a lot and I can now get back to work. Thank you again.” At the time Courtney disabled any further donations, £1,350 had been raised.