Woman whose car was torched during riot thanks people of Sunderland for raising money to buy new car
Photographs emerged on Friday night (August 2) of an overturned car which was in flames after a far right protest outside of City Hall descended into an all out riot.
The car belonged to Courtney Baker who had gone into the city to collect some food.
On Saturday (August 3) she set up a GoFundMe page asking for help to replace the car which had been destroyed.
An accompanying statement from Courtney said: “I am setting up a fundraiser for a new car as it has effected me getting to and from work.
“I went to Sunderland centre just to pick up some food. I was only there for 10 minutes and I came outside so see my car in flames, due to this ‘protest’.
“If anyone can please donate anything towards a new car so I can get back to work as soon as possible.”
While the deplorable actions of a small minority brought national shame on the city, Sunderland has shown its true colours as in less than 24 hours the city’s residents raised enough money for Courtney to replace the car which was destroyed.
In a subsequent post on her GoFundMe page, Courtney disabled any further donations and said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, but can people please stop donating now as there is enough for a replacement car and that is all I wanted the help for.
“I also want to say a massive thank you for all the donations. It means a lot and I can now get back to work. Thank you again.” At the time Courtney disabled any further donations, £1,350 had been raised.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.