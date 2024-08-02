Overturned car set alight and police sprayed with fire extinguisher in Sunderland

A car overturned and set alight and officers sprayed with a fire extinguisher are among scenes as far-right demonstrators continue to cause havoc in Sunderland.
Police have been working to contain hundreds of protesters who turned out to an organised demo against immigration in Sunderland city centre.

Officers have been pelted with missiles and a police car came under attack.

An angry mob also formed outside a city mosque, held back by mounted officers.

It follows similar disorder in other towns and cities in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has called the scenes ‘appalling’ and said those responsible ‘do not speak for our region’.

