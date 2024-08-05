Man admits taking vapes from shop damaged during Sunderland disorder

A man has admitted taking vapes from a shop in Sunderland that was damaged during the disorder, but denied being part of the protests.

Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

Brian Gilby, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary. The court heard he was seen on footage going into a damaged shop and taking boxes of vapes.

Heather Bolton, defending, said Gilby denied being part of the protests or of any violent disorder, but was out “socialising with friends” in the city centre when he saw a shop “that had already been damaged” and went inside.

Gilby was remanded in custody and will make his first appearance at a crown court on September 2.