Scenes of pure joy filled Sunderland’s Fire Station on Sunday night as, arms wrapped around each other, Mackems danced the night away to Ibiza classics.

It was a stark polar opposite to the ugly scenes which saw violent rioters burn a car in front of the venue 48 hours earlier as they marauded through the city.

Taking place in The Parade Ground, the outdoor stage area at the back of the venue, the Ibiza in Symphony gig was, of course, planned long before the weekend’s mindless mob violence, but it became a powerful symbol of unity and defiance in the face of attempted division.

Brought to the stage by Sunderland-based I-Stage Entertainment Group, it’s inspired by the spirt of the White Isle, an island which celebrates and welcomes all walks of life and brings them together through the joy and unifying power of music.

Fitting, therefore, that it had Sunderland bouncing to anthems about love, freedom and inclusion.

It followed the fierce spirit of community displayed just hours after rioters took to the streets, with Mackems, brooms and shovels in hand, turning up in the early hours of Saturday morning to clean up the criminals’ mess, following on from the major clean up carried out by dedicated council workers overnight. The streets reclaimed.

Thankfully, there was no show on at either the Fire Station or the Empire on Friday night, or else more innocent people could have been caught up in the disorder that scorched the streets outside.

But, Sunderland’s community voice is louder than the disorder, with Mackems raising enough money through a Go Fund Me page to replace the car of an innocent resident, Courtney Baker, who’d gone into town to collect takeaway food only to have her vehicle torched by rioters in scenes which hit national headlines.

A powerful statement too made by the Peace Walk which took place on Saturday, Christians and Muslims walking side by side to show that Sunderland welcomes all faiths.

Sadly ironic too that the riots fell on the very same night of the much-anticipated opening of the £4m Sheepfolds Stables on the old Wearmouth Colliery, a prime example of how a relic of Sunderland’s old industry can be a beacon for its bright future. It’s initiatives such as THIS that should showcase and shine a light on the city at national level.

It plays a key role in the £500million Riverside development, hailed as one of the most-ambitious regeneration projects in the country, which is changing the face of the city, creating hundreds of new homes, offices and hospitality spaces to make Sunderland a better place for residents and visitors.

The violence didn’t deter the city from welcoming the new opening and showing its support, with thousands visiting the venue over the weekend to enjoy its food, drink and entertainment offering.

Friday night’s scenes may have attempted to divide, but it certainly didn’t conquer.