Wearsiders have spoken of their shock and shame as police were attacked and property damaged when disorder broke out on Friday, August 2.

It came after a protest was organised ‘against immigration’ at 7pm on Friday.

Sunderland Minster held a peace vigil on Saturday, August 3, and a ‘Reclaim Our City’ peace walk was organised for Sunday, setting off from the church.

Christians and Muslims joined together in the event, which saw people join the march as it passed through the city, ending at the Sunderland Jami-Masjid Mosque in Chester Road, where marchers were invited in.

Sunderland Minster said people of ‘all faiths and none’ were welcomed to take part in the event, which passed around the streets which were ‘desecrated by the mindless violence, and racist thuggery’ of Friday.

Sunderland Labour said: “𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆'𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗸 It has been incredibly humbling seeing our city come together in unity over the past 48 hours, revealing the true face of Sunderland.We will bounce back stronger, better and closer than ever before.”