Man pleads guilty to violent disorder in Sunderland after being caught out by 'distinctive tattoos'
A man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after unrest in Sunderland on Friday.
Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, admitted the offence at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard he was seen on footage throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group.
He was wearing a balaclava but was identified by his “distinctive tattoos,” it was said.
Kellett was remanded in custody until his sentencing at crown court on September 2, after a district judge said his case was “too serious for this court”.