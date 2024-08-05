Hays Travel has responded with bewilderment after one of their properties was damaged during the distressing and embarrassing scenes in Sunderland over the weekend.

Damage at (clockwise from top left) The Peacock, the NatWest, Greggs and Hays Travel. | Sunderland Echo

Friday saw the worst of the disorder when far right 'protestors' sparked riots, creating fear among locals and closing businesses while the thuggery was going on.

However, there was further trouble on Saturday and businesses suffered both physical and economic damage.

Among them was the Hays travel agency on Vine Place, The Peacock pub which was forced to close over the weekend amid concerns for staff and customer safety, the NatWest Bank and Greggs which face each other on Fawcett Street.

The vandalism appears to be random.

The pub, bank and travel agency are now all open during their normal trading hours.

Hays is widely acknowledged as an incredible Sunderland success story, creating wealth, jobs and kudos for the city.

Helen Hays, the daughter of founders John and Irene Hays, tweeted: "Two young lads decided to throw 2 bricks through Hays Travel Sunderland today (Saturday). Why? Seriously why?

"We’re a Sunderland based business who do huge amounts for the local community, dedicate nearly £1m a year to charities across the UK, we’re taking on more than 500 apprentices. Why?"

Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Hays’ chief operating officer, said: “Hays Travel Vine Place had its windows broken on Saturday evening – thankfully no one was hurt, and the damage will be repaired for business as usual on Monday (August 5).

"Our thanks go to Northumbria Police, who were at the scene quickly and have been visible and supportive."

The Peacock says it has received a huge amount of warm support since the problems it was caused by the louts.

Northumbria Police say they are aware of each of the incidents. Their full investigation is ongoing and they say anyone found responsible can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

On Friday night the new Sunderland AFC shop was among the businesses to suffer at the hands of criminals.

The shop’s entrance door was smashed in and the premises were burgled.

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police by calling 101 or via their website.