Sunderland man, 41, pleads guilty to violent disorder

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Smith, of High Street East, Sunderland, has been remanded in custody until September 2, when he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to the same offence when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on September 2 at Newcastle Crown Court.