Sunderland man, 41, pleads guilty to violent disorder
A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Sunderland.
Andrew Smith, of High Street East, Sunderland, has been remanded in custody until September 2, when he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.
Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to the same offence when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on September 2 at Newcastle Crown Court.