'I couldn't speak until I was seven, now I'm hoping to write my first book' - how a passion for history has helped an autistic Sunderland man

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Jul 2024, 05:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An autistic Sunderland man - who could not speak until he was seven years old - has revealed how a passion for history has been a huge help.

Terry Christie will soon celebrate his 60th birthday and shared his story with the Echo.

The East Herrington man has a love for Sunderland’s old trams and classic vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A passion for trams and buses

He is a regular attender at the Seaburn Vintage Car and Bus Rally and loves visiting the Heritage Centre at Sunderland Antiquarian Society where he has been a member since 2020.

se

Terry said: “I have a passion for trams and buses and I am doing a book about buses. It might come out next year or the year after.”

Terry was diagnosed as autistic when he was three years old and said: “I said my first words when I was seven years old.

se

Weekly visits to Antiquarian Society

“I love coming to the Antiquarian Society and I go every Wednesday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terry was born in Southwick and moved first to Monkwearmouth and later to East Herrington where he has lived since 1973.

“I manage okay with my autism,” he said. “I am not shy and I have always got on with people.”

se

‘I love it here’

He praised the Antiquarian Society for their warm welcome and said: “I love it here.”

Terry plans to be at the next Seaburn Historic Vehicle Display which will be held at the Recreation Ground on Monday, August 26 from 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
se

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm. You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

Related topics:BusesSunderlandAutismSouthwickPeopleNostalgiaFacebookfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice