Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An autistic Sunderland man - who could not speak until he was seven years old - has revealed how a passion for history has been a huge help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Christie will soon celebrate his 60th birthday and shared his story with the Echo.

The East Herrington man has a love for Sunderland’s old trams and classic vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sunderland's trams making their last journey 70 years ago this year

A passion for trams and buses

He is a regular attender at the Seaburn Vintage Car and Bus Rally and loves visiting the Heritage Centre at Sunderland Antiquarian Society where he has been a member since 2020.

se

Terry said: “I have a passion for trams and buses and I am doing a book about buses. It might come out next year or the year after.”

Terry was diagnosed as autistic when he was three years old and said: “I said my first words when I was seven years old.

se

Weekly visits to Antiquarian Society

“I love coming to the Antiquarian Society and I go every Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry was born in Southwick and moved first to Monkwearmouth and later to East Herrington where he has lived since 1973.

“I manage okay with my autism,” he said. “I am not shy and I have always got on with people.”

se

‘I love it here’

He praised the Antiquarian Society for their warm welcome and said: “I love it here.”

Terry plans to be at the next Seaburn Historic Vehicle Display which will be held at the Recreation Ground on Monday, August 26 from 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

se

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm. You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org