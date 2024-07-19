'I couldn't speak until I was seven, now I'm hoping to write my first book' - how a passion for history has helped an autistic Sunderland man
Terry Christie will soon celebrate his 60th birthday and shared his story with the Echo.
The East Herrington man has a love for Sunderland’s old trams and classic vehicles.
A passion for trams and buses
He is a regular attender at the Seaburn Vintage Car and Bus Rally and loves visiting the Heritage Centre at Sunderland Antiquarian Society where he has been a member since 2020.
Terry said: “I have a passion for trams and buses and I am doing a book about buses. It might come out next year or the year after.”
Terry was diagnosed as autistic when he was three years old and said: “I said my first words when I was seven years old.
Weekly visits to Antiquarian Society
“I love coming to the Antiquarian Society and I go every Wednesday.”
Terry was born in Southwick and moved first to Monkwearmouth and later to East Herrington where he has lived since 1973.
“I manage okay with my autism,” he said. “I am not shy and I have always got on with people.”
‘I love it here’
He praised the Antiquarian Society for their warm welcome and said: “I love it here.”
Terry plans to be at the next Seaburn Historic Vehicle Display which will be held at the Recreation Ground on Monday, August 26 from 10am.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm. You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
