The annual event returned to the seafront with a huge range of nostalgic rides out on display for all to enjoy.

The show is celebrating its 37th year and included cars, buses, coaches, fire engines and commercial vehicles as well as a number of stalls.

Here are 12 photos of people enjoying the bank holiday Monday at the Seaburn vintage car and bus display.

1. 1957 Morris Minor 1000 John Ward with his 1957 Morris Minor 1000.

2. 1959 Consul Driver Bob Moody in the drivers seat of his 1959 Consul.

3. At the wheel Sitting at the wheel of a GNE Omin Deck18 double decker are Rob Lumsden and Malcolm Foster (5)

4. Big smiles John Cooper shines his car