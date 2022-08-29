News you can trust since 1873
The 37th annual Seaburn car and bus rally

12 photos from 37th annual vintage car and bus rally at Seaburn as event returns to Sunderland seafront

Seaburn’s historic vintage car and bus display has returned to the Recreational Ground on bank holiday Monday as people turn out to enjoy the displays.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:04 pm

The annual event returned to the seafront with a huge range of nostalgic rides out on display for all to enjoy.

The show is celebrating its 37th year and included cars, buses, coaches, fire engines and commercial vehicles as well as a number of stalls.

Here are 12 photos of people enjoying the bank holiday Monday at the Seaburn vintage car and bus display.

1. 1957 Morris Minor 1000

John Ward with his 1957 Morris Minor 1000., Vintage car and bus rally, held at Seaburn Recreational Ground.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. 1959 Consul

Driver Bob Moody in the drivers seat of his 1959 Consul. Vintage car and bus rally, held at Seaburn Recreational Ground.Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. At the wheel

Sitting at the wheel of a GNE Omin Deck18 double decker are Rob Lumsden and Malcolm Foster (5) Vintage car and bus rally, held at Seaburn Recreational Ground.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Big smiles

John Cooper shines his car Vintage car and bus rally, held at Seaburn Recreational Ground.

Photo: Frank Reid

