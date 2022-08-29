12 photos from 37th annual vintage car and bus rally at Seaburn as event returns to Sunderland seafront
Seaburn’s historic vintage car and bus display has returned to the Recreational Ground on bank holiday Monday as people turn out to enjoy the displays.
The annual event returned to the seafront with a huge range of nostalgic rides out on display for all to enjoy.
The show is celebrating its 37th year and included cars, buses, coaches, fire engines and commercial vehicles as well as a number of stalls.
Here are 12 photos of people enjoying the bank holiday Monday at the Seaburn vintage car and bus display.
