A Sunderland mum re-lived the day her daughter had a heart transplant - and how it could have been their last ever day together.

Cheryl Archbold gave an emotional interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast.

‘I could feel my legs giving way’

She remembered the day in 2023 that she and husband Terry got the news they had waited 14 months for: The day their little girl Beatrix, then aged two, had been found a new heart.

Cheryl Archbold whose daughter Beatrix had a heart transplant. | se

She remembered thinking that ‘this was real’ and she could feel her legs giving way beneath her.

‘I had always worried about what I would be like on that day. That could have been the last day that we had with her and we were very acutely aware of that,” said Cheryl, from Roker.

‘I just remember looking at her little hand and making sure I remembered that freckle on her face’

‘I just remember looking at her little hand and making sure I remembered that freckle on her face, and just taking her all in.”

Beatrix Archbold, pictured with her toy motor bike in her bed at the Freeman Hospital.

Cheryl remembered looking round the curtained off area she and Terry were waiting in, to see a nurse giving her the nod that the transplant was going to happen.

She went on to describe the traumatic day which lay ahead and how it ended.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

All that is described by Cheryl in remarkable detail in the final episode of our podcast series.

Seven earlier episodes to enjoy

She also talks of her childhood growing up in Sunderland.

Beatrix Archbold who has had a heart transplant. | ugc

It will be available to hear on all major podcast platforms from next Tuesday.

They include best-selling author Glenda Young and two award-winning business bosses Fiona Simpson and Tara Mackings.

Glenda Young who was one of the people interviewed for our Wearside Echoes podcast. | Submitted

They also include Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray and Bill Barron (the man whose grandad shared a stage with Stan Laurel).

Re-living Sunderland’s past

There’s Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley who talks about a childhood which always saw him with a football under his arm.

Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

We also spoke to Alun Lee Davies - a Whitburn man who is a former jockey, butcher, and award-winning chef who was once in charge of catering for the Royal family in Saudi Arabia.