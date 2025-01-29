'I took in every detail, her little hand, freckles': Roker mum relives her daughter's heart transplant day
Cheryl Archbold gave an emotional interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast.
‘I could feel my legs giving way’
She remembered the day in 2023 that she and husband Terry got the news they had waited 14 months for: The day their little girl Beatrix, then aged two, had been found a new heart.
She remembered thinking that ‘this was real’ and she could feel her legs giving way beneath her.
‘I had always worried about what I would be like on that day. That could have been the last day that we had with her and we were very acutely aware of that,” said Cheryl, from Roker.
‘I just remember looking at her little hand and making sure I remembered that freckle on her face, and just taking her all in.”
Cheryl remembered looking round the curtained off area she and Terry were waiting in, to see a nurse giving her the nod that the transplant was going to happen.
She went on to describe the traumatic day which lay ahead and how it ended.
All that is described by Cheryl in remarkable detail in the final episode of our podcast series.
Seven earlier episodes to enjoy
She also talks of her childhood growing up in Sunderland.
It will be available to hear on all major podcast platforms from next Tuesday.
Wearside Echoes is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and to hear the last episode in the series, visit here.
