'You're all incredible': Sunderland mum's reaction to 'pay it forward' group success

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Just incredible. That was a Sunderland mum’s reaction when the latest successes of a ‘pay it forward’ group were revealed.

Members of Bea's 500 Crew pay £1 a week into a pot and the money is used to help other people in need.

Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others.Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others.
Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others. | se

Ninety families have received help

Up-to-date figures show the group has raised more than £16,000 and has helped 90 families when they needed it most.

Some of the causes included;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bea's 500 Crew is doing incredible work.Bea's 500 Crew is doing incredible work.
Bea's 500 Crew is doing incredible work. | other 3rd party

Three siblings who lost their mum and were about to be made homeless.

A mum whose son had to go into hospital.

Another woman whose husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Three hundred people have joined Bea’s 500 Crew

Cheryl Archbold, from Roker, set up Bea’s 500 Crew and it has now reached the milestone of 300 members.

Cheryl set up the group because she wanted to repay the kindness which was showed to her when her little girl Beatrix was seriously ill in hospital, awaiting a heart transplant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Beatrix Archbold, pictured with her toy motor bike in her bed at the Freeman Hospital.Beatrix Archbold, pictured with her toy motor bike in her bed at the Freeman Hospital.
Beatrix Archbold, pictured with her toy motor bike in her bed at the Freeman Hospital.

She said: “You don’t really realise what a difference it can make when you give £1 a week but it is huge. Just incredible.

“It can be really difficult when you hear people’s stories. You are hearing real stories from people who are going through challenging times.”

‘It’s not a life-changing amount of money but it is enough for people to know that we care’

The big advantage of Bea’s 500 Crew is it can help people immediately.

Mini super hero Beatrix Archbold.Mini super hero Beatrix Archbold.
Mini super hero Beatrix Archbold.

Cheryl added: “It’s not a life changing amount of money but it is enough for people to know that we care, and that there are people out there who are thinking of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are giving them an injection of cash when they needed it most.”

“It might be hospital costs, petrol, meals.”

Now Beatrix is home and doing well after spending 14 months on a hospital ward, and after receiving a new heart.

Our attached video shows the incredible moment when Beatrix was told her big day had come.

‘It’s a little boost for someone’

Cheryl is saying thank you in the best way possible - by running a 'pay it forward' group which helps people in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Beatrix getting her nails done with mam Cheryl.Beatrix getting her nails done with mam Cheryl.
Beatrix getting her nails done with mam Cheryl. | ugc

She said: “The money won’t change someone’s life but it shows that other people are thinking of them.”

Beatrix spent 14 months at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

It was in the summer of 2023 when she finally got the heart transplant that dad Terry and mum Chery had hoped for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How you can help

Cheryl was already a member of a similar group called Friends 500 based in Merseyside which helped her during her hour of need.

Beatrix Archbold as she looks today.Beatrix Archbold as she looks today.
Beatrix Archbold as she looks today. | ugc

"When we were discharged from hospital, I immediately knew that I wanted to replicate the group in the North East."

To find out more about Bea’s 500 Crew, visit here.

And to learn more about organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.

Related topics:PeopleSunderlandNHSOrgan DonationFreeman Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice