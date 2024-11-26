WATCH: The Wearside girl who inspired Santa to release a charity single
Stephen Stonehouse, who is known to hundreds of youngsters as Santa Ste, is hoping to rise up the charts with his version of Do You Hear What I Hear.
‘Beatrix was my inspiration’
And Santa Ste told the Sunderland Echo how an inspirational Wearside youngster - Beatrix Archbold whose mum Cheryl is from Roker - influenced his decision to go into song.
Ste’s journey began the first time he met Beatrix, a healthy baby girl, during a Christmas event at a community centre.
A year later, he found himself holding Beatrix again but this time in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where she was kept alive by a mechanical Berlin Heart.
The memory stayed with Ste ever since
The powerful memory of feeling the mechanical heartbeat against his leg has stayed with him ever since.
Beatrix lived in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a year and was attached to tubes which acted as her ventricles.
But she is now thriving after receiving a new heart in 2023. Her mum Cheryl runs a campaign called Bea’s 500 Crew.
Its members pay £1 a week into a pot and the money is used to help other people in need.
‘I am forever grateful’
In the years that followed his meeting with Beatrix, Santa Ste’s connection to the Freeman Hospital grew.
He joined Calli Tully, founder of the Callis Heart Campaign, to visit children spending Christmas in the hospital.
The experience reinforced his commitment to supporting families and children in need.
He is raising money for Bea’s 500 Crew, Calli’s Heart Campaign and the Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation which improves the lives of people needing cardiac care.
It’s a personal mission for Santa Ste this year
This year, Santa Ste’s mission became even more personal. In July, his twin granddaughters Lily-Rose and Belle were born two months early.
While Lily-Rose thrived, Belle faced severe heart complications, requiring open-heart surgery at just a few months old.
Belle will spend her first Christmas in the Freeman Hospital this year and Ste said: "I now know first hand the immense worry families face when their precious child’s life is in the hands of the incredible team at the Freeman Hospital.
‘I will continue to do everything I can to support these amazing charities’
"From day one, my granddaughters received support from the Red Sky Foundation, Calli’s Heart Campaign, and Bea’s 500 Crew.
“I am forever grateful, and I will continue to do everything I can to support these amazing charities."
The limited edition CD will be available from Friday, December 6, and also includes a festive rendition of "It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas" and a bonus audio story, called "Santa Ste & The Baby Dragon".
The single will also be available digitally on all platforms.
All proceeds from the single will go directly to the Red Sky Foundation, supporting vital heart care initiatives, as well as the Callis Heart Campaign and Bea’s 500 Club, two charities dedicated to bringing joy and relief to families with children facing serious heart conditions.
The single is available through Beyond Vinyl and all digital platforms .
Every purchase or stream directly contributes to lifechanging support for children and families facing unimaginable challenges.
