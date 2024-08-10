Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum from Sunderland admitted she was stunned after her ‘pay it forward’ group reached incredible heights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a year this week since Cheryl Archbold, from Roker, set up Bea's 500 Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its members pay £1 a week into a pot and the money is used to help other people in need.

Mum and daughter together. | ugc

£1 a week - but it has made £12,000 of difference

So far, 295 people have joined the group and they have donated more than £12,000 to people needing support.

Bea's 500 Crew is doing incredible work. | other 3rd party

The causes they have helped included;

* Mums and dads whose children were born premature.

* People in the North East who are fighting cancer.

* Dozens of people who faced hospital stays.

* Carpets for a single dad who fled domestic abuse.

* And help for a family which was hit by a house fire.

Mum Cheryl with Beatrix as she faced some final tests before going home. | ugc

Repaying the kindness of an amazing public

Beatrix Archbold as she looks today. | ugc

People made meals for her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One group gave her funds while she stayed at Beatrix's bedside and could not go to work.

‘It’s a little boost for someone from people who care’

Cheryl is saying thank you in the best way possible - by running a 'pay it forward' group which helps people in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The money won’t change someone’s life but it shows that other people are thinking of them.

Beatrix enjoys an ice cream during a day at the beach. | ugc

“It’s a little boost from people who show that they care.”

The ultimate aim is to get 500 members in the group and you can find out more on how to join at Beatrix’s Heart Journey page on Facebook.

A boost for people at their lowest ebb

Beatrix pictured during her time in hospital. | ugc

Cheryl added: “When you are feeling at your lowest and someone gives you a gift, it can really give you a boost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

It was last summer when she finally got the heart transplant that dad Terry and mum Chery had hoped for. Cheryl was already a member of a similar group called Friends 500 based in Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How you can help

"When we were discharged from hospital, I immediately knew that I wanted to replicate the group in the North East."

To find out more about Bea’s 500 Crew, visit here.

And to learn more about organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.