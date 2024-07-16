Sunderland heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold celebrates first year after leaving hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Wearside youngster, now three years old, left hospital this time last year after a heart transplant.
One year on, she is a ‘feisty’ little girl who is full of life and her family loves it. Dad Terry and mum Cheryl, reflected on a whirlwind 12 months.
Terry said: “I remember it all being pretty unbelievable last year.
“The first night that we got her home, I kept going in to her room to check that she was there. To make sure it was not just a dream.”
Terry spoke to the Echo while Beatrix played on the trains and roundabouts in a County Durham park.
He added: “As you can hear, she is feisty and full of bounce. And she has grown.”
Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.
The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.
She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.
After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.
Beatrix learned to walk and talk in hospital
She had an operation to fit a line into her body so she could receive medication but she had a cardiac arrest and was saved by expert surgeons at the Freeman Hospital who performed open heart surgery.
Then came a 14-month wait for a new heart.
The little girl lived in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a year and was attached to tubes which acted as her ventricles.
She spent so long in hospital that she learned to walk and talk while she was on the ward.
A dream come true for mum and dad
It was last summer when she finally got the heart transplant that dad Terry and mum Cheryl, from Roker, had hoped for.
Now, she faces appointments at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where doctors check that her progress is still on course.
“They do blood tests, heart scans, growth checks. It is every six weeks but we anticipate that could change.”
Beatrix and her family are still campaigning for more awareness around organ donations.
To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.