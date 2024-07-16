Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a difference a year has made for little miracle Beatrix Archbold.

One year on, she is a ‘feisty’ little girl who is full of life and her family loves it. Dad Terry and mum Cheryl, reflected on a whirlwind 12 months.

Terry said: “I remember it all being pretty unbelievable last year.

“The first night that we got her home, I kept going in to her room to check that she was there. To make sure it was not just a dream.”

14 months attached to tubes

Terry spoke to the Echo while Beatrix played on the trains and roundabouts in a County Durham park.

He added: “As you can hear, she is feisty and full of bounce. And she has grown.”

Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

Beatrix learned to walk and talk in hospital

Then came a 14-month wait for a new heart.

Beatrix pictured during her time in hospital.

She spent so long in hospital that she learned to walk and talk while she was on the ward.

A dream come true for mum and dad

Beatrix Archbold who 14 months in hospital waiting for a new heart.

And one month later, she went home.

Now, she faces appointments at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where doctors check that her progress is still on course.

“They do blood tests, heart scans, growth checks. It is every six weeks but we anticipate that could change.”

Beatrix and her family are still campaigning for more awareness around organ donations.

To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.