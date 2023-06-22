Beatrix Archbold - the two-year-old from Wearside - has had her dream come true. She's got a new heart.

This is the emotional moment that mum Cheryl, from Roker, and dad Terry, told their daughter that she is going to have a heart transplant.

Beatrix Archbold who has had a heart transplant.

Beatrix replied by holding her cuddly toy and saying she is going to 'be better'.

In recovery after a 10-hour operation

She is now recovering and awake after surgery and Terry said: "We were very anxious while waiting for news. The operation went very well."

He said Beatrix was now in the recovery phase after the 10-hour operation.

Beatrix playing at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Beatrix’s own story unfolded in May last year.

A year on a hospital ward

The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.

Smiles from Beatrix on the hospital ward.

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

She learned to walk and talk in hospital

Beatrix in her own hospital gown.

In the year that followed, she has learned to walk and talk.

She said her first words later in 2022 while she was in hospital. “She said snowman and baby,” said dad.

'We feel extremely humbled and thankful'

A long recovery process lies ahead but Terry added: "We feel extremely humbled and thankful."

Terry and Cheryl have campaigned tirelessly for more awareness of organ donation.