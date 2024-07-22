Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amazing Wearside youngster is fronting a campaign which calls for a huge change in organ donation awareness.

Beatrix Archbold and her family have been lobbying the new Government and asking them to make changes in schools.

They want organ donation awareness to become a compulsory topic in all schools including primaries.

Beatrix Archbold has a message to spread - about the need for more awareness of organ donation. | ugc

‘Make it a compulsory topic’

Her grateful family has fought for awareness to be spread about organ donation.

Terry Archbold, the proud father of Beatrix, has revealed the progress which has been made.

So much progress

One year on from his daughter receiving a new heart, he said:

“We have been lobbying Government heavily. The big push is for them to adapt the National Curriculum to include organ donation awareness as a compulsory topic.

ugc

“It is an optional extra in secondary schools only at the moment.

“We were in communication with two previous Schools Ministers and they agreed to review it.”

Now the family has meetings on the way with representatives of the new Government.

ugc

Sixty parachutists to jump at event

But that’s not the only progress that campaigners have achieved.

Sixty parachutists had signed up for a skydive from Shotton Airfield in September to promote the cause under the Red Sky banner.

A motor bike rally featuring hundreds of bikes is expected to happen in Shotton at the same time on September 21.

Two courageous girls raising awareness

Organ Donation Awareness Week will start on Monday, September 23, and Beatrix has been fronting the campaign to spread awareness, by helping to send off letters.

ugc

Terry added: “Between Kayleigh’s family and ours, we are developing the campaign and we are getting lots of great attention from the public.”

How Beatrix’s story unfolded

Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

Smiles from a brave Beatrix who is doing so well now after her heart transplant. | ugc

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

She lived on a hospital ward for more than a year

Then came a 14-month wait for a new heart.

Beatrix pictured during her 14 months in hospital. | ugc

She spent so long in hospital that she learned to walk and talk while she was on the ward.

Joy after tragedy

The family has also experienced heartache. Terry and Cheryl know only too well what losing a child is like.

And they have been tireless in their pursuit for others to support the organ donation awareness cause.

To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.