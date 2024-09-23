Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘She wasn’t fazed at all!’ That’s transplant hero Beatrix Archbold who has just enjoyed another amazing adventure.

The three-year-old, whose mum Cheryl, comes from Roker, got the chance to be a firefighter.

Crews from the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service welcomed Beatrix as well as Cheryl and dad Terry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having a wonderful time at the fire station. | other 3rd party

Read More Sunderland heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold celebrates first year after leaving hospital

A special invitation for Beatrix

The invitation came to mark Organ Donation Week and was specially extended to Beatrix who loves everything about the fire service.

She spent 14 months at the Freeman Hospital connected to a Berlin Heart which kept her alive while she waited on the transplant list.

Thumbs-up from Beatrix and the fire crew. | other 3rd party

‘Their selfless decision saved Beatrix’s life’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad Terry, 46, said: “In the midst of losing their own child, a brave family had agreed to organ donation.

“Their selfless decision saved Beatrix’s life and the lives of several other children.

Beatrix in her firefighter's uniform. | other 3rd party

Driving around on the fire engines

“Beatrix has been so lucky as there are so many kids waiting for a life-saving transplant.”

Beatrix returned home to her family a month after receiving her new heart and is now thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the youngster got to experience her dream of being a firefighter when she recently visited the crew on Durham Red Watch.

‘The visit was awesome’

Dressed up in her own fire kit, Beatrix enjoyed driving around on the fire engines, squirting the hoses and even going up into the sky on the Arial Ladder Platform (ALP).

Dad Terry, a Sergeant with Durham Constabulary, said: “The visit to Durham Fire Station was awesome.

She even got to have a ride on one of the fire engines. | other 3rd party

“It was a really special day.

“The crew made a right fuss of her; they were absolutely brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She even went up on the ALP and wasn’t fazed at all! She was just waving down at the crew.

“She loved the day and we can’t thank them enough.”

‘She has shown immense courage’

Crew Manager Mark Bryden said: “After hearing Beatrix’s story and her love of the fire service, we wanted to invite her down to the station and give her the chance to experience being a Firefighter for the day.

“We all had a great time showing her around the station and giving her a chance to experience different aspects of the job.

“She has shown immense courage during her health battle and her story highlights the live-saving impact organ donation can have.”

Join the register and save lives

Organ Donation Week runs from September 23 to September 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS Organ Donor Register has been saving thousands of lives for 30 years through the gift of organ donation.

People can confirm their decision to donate their organs after death on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

To find out more and confirm your decision, visit the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk