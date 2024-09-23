Brave Beatrix Archbold becomes a firefighter for the day as Organ Donation Week begins
The three-year-old, whose mum Cheryl, comes from Roker, got the chance to be a firefighter.
Crews from the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service welcomed Beatrix as well as Cheryl and dad Terry.
A special invitation for Beatrix
The invitation came to mark Organ Donation Week and was specially extended to Beatrix who loves everything about the fire service.
Beatrix had a heart transplant in June 2023 after being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition which meant she had an enlarged heart.
She spent 14 months at the Freeman Hospital connected to a Berlin Heart which kept her alive while she waited on the transplant list.
‘Their selfless decision saved Beatrix’s life’
Then the call finally came that a donor had been found and Beatrix underwent the life-saving surgery.
Dad Terry, 46, said: “In the midst of losing their own child, a brave family had agreed to organ donation.
“Their selfless decision saved Beatrix’s life and the lives of several other children.
Driving around on the fire engines
“Beatrix has been so lucky as there are so many kids waiting for a life-saving transplant.”
Beatrix returned home to her family a month after receiving her new heart and is now thriving.
And the youngster got to experience her dream of being a firefighter when she recently visited the crew on Durham Red Watch.
‘The visit was awesome’
Dressed up in her own fire kit, Beatrix enjoyed driving around on the fire engines, squirting the hoses and even going up into the sky on the Arial Ladder Platform (ALP).
Dad Terry, a Sergeant with Durham Constabulary, said: “The visit to Durham Fire Station was awesome.
“It was a really special day.
“The crew made a right fuss of her; they were absolutely brilliant.
“She even went up on the ALP and wasn’t fazed at all! She was just waving down at the crew.
“She loved the day and we can’t thank them enough.”
‘She has shown immense courage’
Crew Manager Mark Bryden said: “After hearing Beatrix’s story and her love of the fire service, we wanted to invite her down to the station and give her the chance to experience being a Firefighter for the day.
“We all had a great time showing her around the station and giving her a chance to experience different aspects of the job.
“She has shown immense courage during her health battle and her story highlights the live-saving impact organ donation can have.”
Join the register and save lives
Organ Donation Week runs from September 23 to September 29.
The NHS Organ Donor Register has been saving thousands of lives for 30 years through the gift of organ donation.
People can confirm their decision to donate their organs after death on the NHS Organ Donor Register.
To find out more and confirm your decision, visit the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk
