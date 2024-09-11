Red Sky Foundation sets Great North Run fund-raising record

Sunderland's Red Sky Foundation has set a Great North record.

The heart health education charity has smashed its previous personal best with a a record number of runners taking part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run and Junior and Mini runs in aid of the cause.

The foundation signed up a total of 275 little runners for the Mini and Junior Great North Run, taking on the 1.2 kilometre and four kilometre distances and a record-breaking 435 adult runners took on the Sunday half marathon, raising more than £70,000.

Originally established by husband and wife Sergio and Emma Petrucci MBE after their daughter Luna needed life-saving heart surgery, what started off as a one-off fundraising ball prompted the couple to launch the Red Sky Foundation as an official charity, which has since donated more than 700 life-saving defibrillators to families, schools, businesses and community spaces across the North East.

The Red Sky team ahead of Sunday's Great North Run | red sky

Sergio was overwhelmed by the weekend’s turn-out and total: “What a weekend this has been,” he said.

“We always aim to make the Great North Run weekend bigger and better each year, but this one really surpassed our own expectations.

“It’s a wonderful sight to see hundreds of our red tops everywhere you look. It’s a beautiful way to show how much support there is out there for the many children and adults living with heart disease.

“We would like to thank each and every one of our runners, volunteers and business sponsors. We couldn’t do it without everyone’s contribution.

“Not only do our runners make it possible, but our volunteers, too - whether this is cheering on our Red Sky runners at each cheer station along the 13.1 mile route or handing out goody bags and cups of tea at the finish line - they all made it happen.”

One of the charity’s runners braving the 13.1 mile half marathon was Terry Archbold, whose daughter Beatrix had to undergo a 10-hour heart transplant at Newcastle Freeman Hospital when she was only two-years-old.

“Beatrix was one of the many children in the UK waiting for a heart transplant,” he said.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the work that Red Sky Foundation does to support children with cardiac problems and the immeasurable support they offer to their families.

“We all ran our hearts out at the weekend - for Beatrix and every other child and family in need of cardiac care.”

The charity is already encouraging runners to sign up for next year’s event, which is set to take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The public can enter the AJ Bell GNR ballot online until noon on Friday, September 13. All applicants will receive an email with the result of the ballot entry by Wednesday.

The foundation’s next event, Red Sky Dive, will take place on Saturday, September 21, with more than 60 thrill-seeking fundraising divers expected to take to the sky to increase awareness of paediatric organ donation in children and raise vital funds for the charity