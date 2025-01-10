Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Little miracle Beatrix Archbold was today celebrating her fourth birthday dressed as a princess.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And her proud parents Terry and Cheryl, from Roker, have marked the occasion with a thank you to everyone who has made her life possible through a heart transplant.

Beatrix Archbold celebrating her fourth birthday in style. | ugc

‘We are extremely lucky to have her here with us’

‘Somehow, from moments where time stood still to the blink of an eye, Beatrix is four years old,” mum Cheryl said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely lucky to be able to have her here with us, to see her mark another birthday. There were certainly plenty of moments where it didn't seem possible.”

Read More 11 photos of brilliant Bea: The little hero who featured on Casualty

Look at these fantastic photos showing Beatrix celebrating her birthday in a wonderful princess outfit.

Beatrix pictured enjoying her big day as she reaches four years old. | ugc

The four-year-old is doing well, said mum.

‘She has bounced back to full feistiness’

“Bea had a little bug at New Year but has bounced back to full feistiness.

“She has got an appointment at transplant clinic next week for her regular review. She is waiting for a scan (standard at this stage after transplant) to assess circulation and how her heart is growing with her.”

But it was all so different in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix Archbold pictured shortly before Christmas last year. | ugc

Saved by expert surgeons

Then came a 14-month wait for a new heart.

Beatrix Archbold pictured during her time in hospital when she was waiting for a new heart. | ugc

She finally got her new heart in 2023.

‘Thank you will never seem quite sufficient’

Dad Terry added: “Bea is here with us now because of selflessness, because of kindness and because of love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix Archbold as she looks now. | ugc

“To everyone who played a part in enabling Bea to live, from Barbara the ward cleaner to the pilot of the jet that flew her heart to the UK, from Scarlett motivating her with music to the scientists in the blood labs to her surgical team.

“Thank you will never seem quite sufficient.”

To find out more about organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.