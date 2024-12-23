11 photos of brilliant Bea: The little hero who featured on Casualty

Beatrix Archbold, known as Bea, featured on Saturday’s episode of Casualty where she helped to raise awareness of the vital need for donations.
To inspire you further, we have compiled 11 photos of the three year old whose life has been transformed after receiving a new heart and who needed numerous blood transfusions.
Have a look while you consider if you could make a difference this Christmas.
