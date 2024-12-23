11 photos of brilliant Bea: The little hero who featured on Casualty

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:02 GMT

A little girl from Wearside is inspiring the nation to think about blood and organ donation.

Beatrix Archbold, known as Bea, featured on Saturday’s episode of Casualty where she helped to raise awareness of the vital need for donations.

To inspire you further, we have compiled 11 photos of the three year old whose life has been transformed after receiving a new heart and who needed numerous blood transfusions.

Have a look while you consider if you could make a difference this Christmas.

The incredible story of Beatrix Archbold in pictures.

1. Special moments

The incredible story of Beatrix Archbold in pictures. | ugc

Beatrix with the equipment which kept her alive when she was in hospital.

2. The long wait

Beatrix with the equipment which kept her alive when she was in hospital. | ugc

Hugs from dad Terry as Bea goes through a series of tests in hospital.

3. Hugs from dad

Hugs from dad Terry as Bea goes through a series of tests in hospital. | ugc

Mum Cheryl is pictured with Beatrix on a day of tests in hospital in 2023.

4. A testing time

Mum Cheryl is pictured with Beatrix on a day of tests in hospital in 2023. | ugc

