Brave Beatrix Archbold - the little Wearside girl who had a heart transplant - will star in an episode of Casualty.

The three-year-old will be on the show this Saturday and you can catch it from 9.20pm on BBC 1.

Beatrix Archbold who has gone from having a heart transplant to living life to the full in the space of a year. | ugc

The vital role of blood and organ donation

The episode tells the inspirational story of ‘Bea’ who received a lifesaving heart transplant and several blood transfusions after 14 months on the waiting list.

Her story highlights the vital role blood and organ donations play in saving lives.

The special episode incorporates real life stories interwoven with the main fictional storyline.

Bea and her parents were filmed and interviewed for the episode and their story will be one of those included.

Beatrix Archbold who is a picture of health after her heart transplant. | other 3rd party

The little girl with heart failure

Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.

But doctors soon realised she was actually in heart failure.

Beatrix Archbold and her dad Terry earlier this year. | ugc

Her parents were faced with the shock news that little Bea would need a heart transplant and she was fitted with a mechanical Berlin Heart to keep her alive while she waited.

Fourteen long months in hospital

Beatrix made lots of friends when she was in hospital. | ugc

As well as all the blood needed for her various surgeries, she also needed it to boost her low blood counts and keep her healthy and strong enough to remain on the waiting list.

‘We will always be so grateful’

He said: “Seeing Bea today running around and living her life to the full, is just amazing but we are always aware that this wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible generosity of so many strangers.

Beatrix Archbold's dad Terry is raising awareness of organ donations. | ugc/other 3rd party

“Not just the incredible family who said yes when they were asked about donation at that most difficult of times – but each and every blood donor who helped ensure the blood was always there when she needed it.

Beatrix Archbold and her mum Cheryl. | ugc

“We will always be so grateful and continue to do everything we can to help raise awareness and encourage more people to donate.”

The miracle of blood

Bea, Terry, and mum Cheryl, from Roker, will appear in the Casualty Christmas Special which highlights the miracle of blood, airing on Saturday, December 21.

The episode will be available on iPlayer at 6am and on BBC One at 9.20pm.

NHS Blood and Transplant advised the Casualty producers on this special episode which was inspired by the importance of blood and blood donation to help save lives.

How to find out more

To book an appointment to donate blood, visit: www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.

Beatrix and her family are still campaigning for more awareness around organ donations.

To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.