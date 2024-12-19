Brave Beatrix is a TV star! Heart transplant hero on Casualty this weekend
The three-year-old will be on the show this Saturday and you can catch it from 9.20pm on BBC 1.
The vital role of blood and organ donation
The episode tells the inspirational story of ‘Bea’ who received a lifesaving heart transplant and several blood transfusions after 14 months on the waiting list.
Her story highlights the vital role blood and organ donations play in saving lives.
Bea’s family is using this opportunity to encourage others to consider becoming donors to help save more lives.
The special episode incorporates real life stories interwoven with the main fictional storyline.
Bea and her parents were filmed and interviewed for the episode and their story will be one of those included.
The little girl with heart failure
Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.
The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.
But doctors soon realised she was actually in heart failure.
Her parents were faced with the shock news that little Bea would need a heart transplant and she was fitted with a mechanical Berlin Heart to keep her alive while she waited.
Fourteen long months in hospital
During the 14 agonising months before she finally received her transplant, it wasn’t just the machines which kept Bea alive; she needed regular blood transfusions too.
As well as all the blood needed for her various surgeries, she also needed it to boost her low blood counts and keep her healthy and strong enough to remain on the waiting list.
‘We will always be so grateful’
He said: “Seeing Bea today running around and living her life to the full, is just amazing but we are always aware that this wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible generosity of so many strangers.
“Not just the incredible family who said yes when they were asked about donation at that most difficult of times – but each and every blood donor who helped ensure the blood was always there when she needed it.
“We will always be so grateful and continue to do everything we can to help raise awareness and encourage more people to donate.”
The miracle of blood
Bea, Terry, and mum Cheryl, from Roker, will appear in the Casualty Christmas Special which highlights the miracle of blood, airing on Saturday, December 21.
The episode will be available on iPlayer at 6am and on BBC One at 9.20pm.
NHS Blood and Transplant advised the Casualty producers on this special episode which was inspired by the importance of blood and blood donation to help save lives.
How to find out more
To book an appointment to donate blood, visit: www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.
Beatrix and her family are still campaigning for more awareness around organ donations.
To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.
