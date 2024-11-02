A grateful dad has skydived from 15,000ft to raise money for charity - a year after his daughter’s life was saved by a heart transplant.

Terry Archbold tackled the daunting jump at Peterlee to fundraise for the Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation.

Terry Archbold prepares to make his jump for the Red Sky Foundation. Photo: Sky-High Skydiving | Sky-High Skydiving

‘I’d much prefer staying inside the plane’

Terry admitted: “Not gonna lie, I didn't want to do it, I'd much prefer staying inside the plane! Everyone who signed up is absolutely amazing.”

Terry Archbold pictured getting ready for his sponsored skydive. Photo: Sky-High Skydiving | Sky-High Skydiving

£24,000 raised for charity

Instead, they jumped at the weekend and raised more than £24,000.

Terry added: “On behalf of all the parents of poorly children helped by Red Sky, a MASSIVE THANKS.”

Terry in the plane seconds before he started his jump. Photo: Sky-High Skydiving | Sky-High Skydiving

He said plans were already being made for another jump in aid of Red Sky next year.

What a difference a year has made for little miracle Beatrix.

Feisty and full of life

Terry Archbold with his daughter Beatrix during her time in hospital when she was waiting for a new heart. | ugc

One year on, she is a ‘feisty’ little girl who is full of life , according to dad Terry and mum Cheryl, who is from Roker.

Beatrix's story first unfolded in May 2022. The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.

Bea’s heart was not working properly

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

Beatrix Archbold and her dad Terry at the airfield in September this year. Poor weather meant the sponsored jump had to be delayed. | ugc

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

She had an operation to fit a line into her body so she could receive medication but she had a cardiac arrest and was saved by expert surgeons at the Freeman Hospital who performed open heart surgery.

Ten hour heart transplant last year

Last summer, she had a 10-hour operation and soon after, went home after spending 15 months attached to tubes at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Terry is urging people to register their decision to donate organs on the NHS Organ Donor Register. | other 3rd party

Terry and Cheryl have never forgotten the importance of awareness of organ donations.

Now Beatrkx is home and making huge strides in her health.

Join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk