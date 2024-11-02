Grateful dad of Beatrix Archbold skydives 15,000ft to mark year since daughter's heart transplant

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 05:36 BST
A grateful dad has skydived from 15,000ft to raise money for charity - a year after his daughter’s life was saved by a heart transplant.

Terry Archbold tackled the daunting jump at Peterlee to fundraise for the Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation.

Terry Archbold prepares to make his jump for the Red Sky Foundation. Photo: Sky-High Skydivingplaceholder image
Terry Archbold prepares to make his jump for the Red Sky Foundation. Photo: Sky-High Skydiving | Sky-High Skydiving

‘I’d much prefer staying inside the plane’

And he did it just over a year after his daughter Beatrix marked the first anniversary of getting a new heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terry admitted: “Not gonna lie, I didn't want to do it, I'd much prefer staying inside the plane! Everyone who signed up is absolutely amazing.”

Terry and the other charity skydivers had hoped to do their fundraising in September but dreadful weather put paid to that.

Terry Archbold pictured getting ready for his sponsored skydive. Photo: Sky-High Skydivingplaceholder image
Terry Archbold pictured getting ready for his sponsored skydive. Photo: Sky-High Skydiving | Sky-High Skydiving

£24,000 raised for charity

Instead, they jumped at the weekend and raised more than £24,000.

Terry added: “On behalf of all the parents of poorly children helped by Red Sky, a MASSIVE THANKS.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Terry in the plane seconds before he started his jump. Photo: Sky-High Skydivingplaceholder image
Terry in the plane seconds before he started his jump. Photo: Sky-High Skydiving | Sky-High Skydiving

He said plans were already being made for another jump in aid of Red Sky next year.

What a difference a year has made for little miracle Beatrix.

Feisty and full of life

The Wearside youngster, now three years old, left hospital this time last year after a heart transplant.

Terry Archbold with his daughter Beatrix during her time in hospital when she was waiting for a new heart.placeholder image
Terry Archbold with his daughter Beatrix during her time in hospital when she was waiting for a new heart. | ugc

One year on, she is a ‘feisty’ little girl who is full of life , according to dad Terry and mum Cheryl, who is from Roker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beatrix's story first unfolded in May 2022. The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.

Bea’s heart was not working properly

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

Beatrix Archbold and her dad Terry at the airfield in September this year. Poor weather meant the sponsored jump had to be delayed.placeholder image
Beatrix Archbold and her dad Terry at the airfield in September this year. Poor weather meant the sponsored jump had to be delayed. | ugc

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

She had an operation to fit a line into her body so she could receive medication but she had a cardiac arrest and was saved by expert surgeons at the Freeman Hospital who performed open heart surgery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten hour heart transplant last year

Beatrix spent months in hospital where she learned to walk and said her first words.

Last summer, she had a 10-hour operation and soon after, went home after spending 15 months attached to tubes at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Terry is urging people to register their decision to donate organs on the NHS Organ Donor Register.placeholder image
Terry is urging people to register their decision to donate organs on the NHS Organ Donor Register. | other 3rd party

Terry and Cheryl have never forgotten the importance of awareness of organ donations.

Now Beatrkx is home and making huge strides in her health.

Join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk

Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice