Pink army of Sunderland skydivers grounded by weather, but won't be stopped
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But their hopes of doing a skydive from Shotton Airfield on Saturday had to be put on hold because of the poor weather.
Instead, the skydive will now hopefully be held on Saturday, October 26.
A trail of pink smoke
The skydivers had hoped to descend with a trail of pink smoke behind them and holding enormous cards.
The cards were designed to promote the message of more awareness of organ donations.
Representatives of the NHS Organ Donation cause were also planning to be there.
Grateful family is heading the campaign
The campaign to raise awareness is being led by the family of Beatrix Archbold who is three now and had a heart transplant when she was two years old, last year. Beatrix’s mum Cheryl was born and raised in Sunderland.
One of the skydivers will be Beatrix’s dad Terry who said: “This is way out of my comfort zone but it raises the profile.
Terry said: “Sadly low cloud and mist all day has led to the skydive being postponed, provisionally rebooking for Saturday 26th October
“But what a great day to meet so many wonderful people and to champion NHS Organ Donation Awareness.”
“Lots of companies have signed up to support it.”
‘Give what you can and help save lives’
As well as awareness, the skydivers hoped to raise £20,000 for the Red Sky Foundation in Sunderland.
Red Sky wants to raise money to continue its support for people living with complex heart conditions.
Terry said: “To help raise awareness of organ donation I'm asking my family, friends and colleagues to get behind me and show support. Please give what you can and help save lives.”
Find out more here.
And to find out more about Organ Donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk
DID YOU KNOW;
30 million people have registered their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. That’s about 45% of the population.
The number of patients who received an organ transplant or had their lives improved by one increased by 5%in 2023 to 4,532.
Almost 60,000 lives have been saved since the NHS Organ Donor Register was created in 1994
Consent rates for organ donation have been increasing for six years in a row
7,000 people are on the UK Transplant Waiting List.
Organ Donation Week runs from September 23 to September 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.