Talk about an impressive run. This Dawdon team had one for the record books.

In 1981, Dawdon CW FC ended their season in style with a record that was going to be very hard to equal.

A season unbeaten

They did the double in the Houghton and District League, by winning the League championship and the League Cup.

In the six years the team had been in the League, they had never won either Cup, but they had certainly made up for it in style.

Look at the line-up

The all-conquering Dawdon team pictured with their trophies in 1981. | se

They were also the runners-up in the Houghton Charities Cup and the Hetton Charity Cup.

Pictured left: back row: Ned Ploughan (chairman), Harry Ward, Derek Frater, Dereck Dixon, Dave Copeland, Geoff Dale, Dave Hillam, Ivan Arthur, Davey Price, Ralph Pigg and Norman Kelly.

Front row: Lee Halliday, Dennis Halliday, Steve Harlon, Dave Walker, Trevor Campbell (capt), Kevin Cahill, Malcolm Guy, Ian Bell, George Vine and Michael Dixon. Missing from photo was John Charlton.

Tell us if you remember the Dawdon CW FC season to cap all seasons. Tell us if you were a part of the team and the position you played in.

Jogging your memories

What a display of trophies - all won by the same Dawdon team. | se

Maybe you a member of another Wearside team which performed admirably over the years.

To jog your memory further, this was the year when;

Wood carver Jackie Barrass won a national competition with his sycamore coffee table.

Wearside man Jackie Barrass with his award-winning work in 1981. | se

The retired shipyard worker took the honours in the War Pensioners’ National Homecrafts and Art Competition, topping 600 other entries.

Mr Barrass, 58, took up wood carving at the Nookside Centre.

He had just left his job with Doxford Engines after undergoing major heart surgery and wanted something to fill in his spare time.

A close-up on Jackie's award-winning work. | se

Alun’s chocolate eagle was a culinary winner

When it comes to cooking, Alun Lee Davies took the biscuit.

Alun - head chef at the new Century Per Cent Hotel at Roker - won three culinary awards in a contest organised by the Cooking and Food Associations of Britain.

Roker chef Alun Lee Davies and his trophies in 1981. | se

They were added to his collection of 22 awards which he gained over the years.

Alun received a cup for creating a chocolate eagle in the chocolate work section.

He then walked away with a cup for his beef dish - Fillet of Beef Colbert. A silver medal was handed over to him for a Crinoline Lady sweet dish.

If these stories brought back memories for you, email [email protected]