There’s a Sunderland man who can boast links to Stan Laurel, The Beatles and a childhood backstage at the Empire Theatre.

It’s Bill Barron and we are indebted to Southwick-born Bill for speaking to us for episode 3 of our nostalgia-filled new podcast series Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Still reeling from rationing

Southwick-born Bill grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.

Rationing was still in place and one of his earliest memories was collecting a 1940s battery known as an accumulator - from Glendennings in Southwick Road - for his grandad’s radio.

During his schooldays, he would get to classes at Southwick School by ‘catching the tram’.

Dad was a trumpeter in the orchestra

After school, it was back to his grandad’s for tea because both his parents worked at the Empire Theatre. Dad was first trumpeter in the orchestra and mum worked in the buffet bar.

Later in the evening, Bill would go to meet his parents and watch the acts rehearsing back stage, including the famous Sunderland dance troupe Rosslyn Babes.

He saw The Beatles in 1963 but remembered: “To me, they were just a boy band.”

“At the time, I could never get away with them. I appreciated them later on.”

Stan Laurel and Bill’s grandad on the same bill

Links with the theatre ran in the family. His grandad Benny was the star of a variety show in an act called Graham and Barron, in which a little known but rising act was on the bill - Stan Laurel who was then known as Stanley Jefferson.

Bill had a go to see if the music trait continued with him. He took trumpet lessons himself but he told us: “I couldn’t get away with it. I couldn’t blow a note.”

But there was a plus side to showing an interest in theatre. Bill explained: “At Christmas, I used to get a book from America from Stan Laurel for a present. He used to write on it saying ‘to little Billy, from Uncle Stan’.

“At the time, I thought he was my uncle.”

Listen to the full episode

This is just a small portion of Bill’s interview with the Sunderland Echo for the latest episode of our new Wearside Echoes podcast, has so much more of his memories.

To hear the full episode, you’ll have to visit this Wearside Echoes podcast page.

You will also find links to the previous episodes when we spoke to Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray, and best selling author Glenda Young about growing up in the Sunderland area.

The first series of Wearside Echoes has eight episodes and there are plenty more to come in the fortnightly broadcasts.

