New home for Sunderland Laurel and Hardy group as the Beau Chumps’ tent hopes to welcome more members
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Sunderland group has moved to a new venue and there’s room for plenty more to join.
The local chapter of the Laurel and Hardy appreciation society has moved to The Alexandra Steakhouse & Function Suite on Queen Alexandra Road.
Loving the new venue
The chapter, which is known as the Beau Chumps’ tent, is the Sunderland branch of the worldwide Sons of the Desert organisation, which was named after the 1933 film of the same name.
Grand Sheik of the tent, Mike Jones, said between 30 and 35 members attend every meeting which is usually on the second Wednesday of every month.
All the current members have been impressed with their new home but the chapter is always looking for new members to join in the fun.
Laughter guaranteed at the meetings
Entry and membership is free and the evenings ‘usually have a similar theme of enjoying Laurel and Hardy films, souvenirs and a raffle, where proceeds mainly go to charity’, said Mike.
This year, the chosen charity is the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.
Mike added: “We also exchange views, enjoy either pie and peas or a hot beef dip and have occasional quizzes etc. A great laughter filled evening is guaranteed.”
Big screen entertainment on the way
The next meeting is on June 12 with another on July 10.
Mike said: “Stan Laurel has many connections with the North East of England and this helps put our chapter on the map. So much so, we are co-hosting our annual big screen event at the beautiful Forum Theatre in Hexham at 4.30pm on Saturday June 22 when upwards of 100 will enjoy the short films Brats and Twice Two, and the 1936 feature Our Relations.” To find out more visit the website at https://beauchumps.wordpress.com/contact/
The group is also on Facebook at Beau Chumps Sunderland (100033659106677)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.