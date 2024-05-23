Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laughter guaranteed at these Sunderland meetings

A popular Sunderland group has moved to a new venue and there’s room for plenty more to join.

The local chapter of the Laurel and Hardy appreciation society has moved to The Alexandra Steakhouse & Function Suite on Queen Alexandra Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Stan Laurel - the Hollywood star with firm Sunderland ties

Loving the new venue

The chapter, which is known as the Beau Chumps’ tent, is the Sunderland branch of the worldwide Sons of the Desert organisation, which was named after the 1933 film of the same name.

Members of the tent at the Laurel and Hardy statue in Ulverston.

Grand Sheik of the tent, Mike Jones, said between 30 and 35 members attend every meeting which is usually on the second Wednesday of every month.

All the current members have been impressed with their new home but the chapter is always looking for new members to join in the fun.

Laughter guaranteed at the meetings

Members of the Beau Chumps tent which is based in Sunderland.

Entry and membership is free and the evenings ‘usually have a similar theme of enjoying Laurel and Hardy films, souvenirs and a raffle, where proceeds mainly go to charity’, said Mike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the chosen charity is the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

Mike added: “We also exchange views, enjoy either pie and peas or a hot beef dip and have occasional quizzes etc. A great laughter filled evening is guaranteed.”

Fun with a Laurel and Hardy theme at the monthly meetings.

Big screen entertainment on the way

The next meeting is on June 12 with another on July 10.

Mike said: “Stan Laurel has many connections with the North East of England and this helps put our chapter on the map. So much so, we are co-hosting our annual big screen event at the beautiful Forum Theatre in Hexham at 4.30pm on Saturday June 22 when upwards of 100 will enjoy the short films Brats and Twice Two, and the 1936 feature Our Relations.” To find out more visit the website at https://beauchumps.wordpress.com/contact/