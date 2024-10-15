Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s here and it is live! A brand new podcast dedicated to nostalgia has been launched today by the Sunderland Echo.

Our fantastic nostalgia section now has another arm to it. It’s an exciting podcast which has a new episode every fortnight starting today.

Every two weeks, we will take another look at Sunderland’s past, through the eyes of the people who lived in it.

It is called Wearside Echoes and there are eight episodes which look into the childhoods of everyone from a singer to an author, an organ transplant campaigner to a man who grew up around the Empire Theatre.

Wearside Echoes is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and the series starts with a look at one of Sunderland’s finest entertainers.

Here’s what Dave Murray had to say about growing up next to the shipyards.

A Sunderland singer shared memories of his childhood and how he started writing songs - by hiding it on the bedroom walls.

Dave Murray is known to almost a million followers as the Mackem Folk Singer.

Did yer gan to the Mecca

Fans love him for his nostalgic songs about old Sunderland nightclubs such as The Mecca, his fond memories of the days of coal and growing up in Pallion and Deptford.

He spoke exclusively to us for the first episode of our brand new podcast called Wearside Echoes, which comes to you with the support of Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Dave said: ‘I know times were hard and we didn’t have much, but these were the times when you could name everyone in a community because everyone used to talk to each other.”

The glow from the shipyards which inspired music

As a child, he watched in his Deptford bedroom as the glow flickered from the welding in the nearby shipyards.

He was dyslexic but the flickering light inspired him to write music in a unique way.

“I used to rip the wallpaper off the wall. I would write on the back of the wall and put the wallpaper back!”

He took songs to kids in the streets

“I could hear the rivets getting knocked in on a night-time. You could see the flashing lights because they were welding. I could see all of that flashing through my window.”

Dave spoke of his school days, his relief at being told he was dyslexic, and becoming a mobile worker who would take his music out to Sunderland youths standing on street corners.

He worked at The Bunker and helped to shape some of Wearside’s leading talents of today, as well as recording his own albums.

Much more to enjoy on the podcast

But it all started in that riverside bedroom in Deptford and this is just a tiny portion of Dave’s revealing interview.

The full episode, lasting more than 30 minutes, is now available.

Our next episode in a fortnight is a fascinating chat with best-selling author Glenda Young.

For now, though, it’s time to enjoy an insight into the past of Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.

Our podcast is available via this link and on all major podcast platforms.

* Tony Clarke Funeral Directors has locations in Millfield, South Hylton, Southwick and Downhill.

Its caring staff are committed to guiding families through the planning process with dignity, respect, trust and compassion.