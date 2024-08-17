Mackem Folk Singer pays special tribute to 'beautiful' Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Open your eyes - because we live in a beautiful city.

That’s the message from Sunderland singer/songwriter Dave Murray who has paid his own special tribute to Wearside.

The beauty of Sunderland

His newest song looks at the scenery, buildings and culture in a number called Beauty Of Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene from Dave Murray's newest video song about Sunderland. | ugc

Read More Sunderland man built a guitar out of a school desk and a hub cap - this is how it sounds

Dave, also known as the Mackem Folk Singer, said: “I just love Sunderland and the people. Our North East culture is amazing.

“As I sing in my song, ‘open up your eyes to see the beauty of Sunderland City."

Dave Murray who has composed many songs with a Wearside theme. | ugc

Wonderful streets, parks, riverside, pubs and clubs

He paid tribute to ‘our streets, parks riverside, music venues, pubs, clubs, buildings old and new.”

Dave praised the ‘diverse multi culture’ of Sunderland and said it was a city which was ’developing day by day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave has produced numerous songs with a nostalgic link to Wearside’s past.

The Mackem Folk Singer is back with a song about Sunderland. | ugc

Tributes to Vaux, Bob Stokoe and fish and chips

Just last Christmas, he wrote a song to mark the 25th anniversary of the closure of Vaux brewery.

He paid tribute to the iconic Sunderland brewery by composing Gan Canny Lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A still from the latest Mackem Folk Singer production. | ugc

Open mic nights

Tell us about the parts of our city that you love the most, by emailing [email protected]