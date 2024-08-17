Mackem Folk Singer pays special tribute to 'beautiful' Sunderland
That’s the message from Sunderland singer/songwriter Dave Murray who has paid his own special tribute to Wearside.
The beauty of Sunderland
His newest song looks at the scenery, buildings and culture in a number called Beauty Of Sunderland.
Dave, also known as the Mackem Folk Singer, said: “I just love Sunderland and the people. Our North East culture is amazing.
“As I sing in my song, ‘open up your eyes to see the beauty of Sunderland City."
Wonderful streets, parks, riverside, pubs and clubs
He paid tribute to ‘our streets, parks riverside, music venues, pubs, clubs, buildings old and new.”
Dave praised the ‘diverse multi culture’ of Sunderland and said it was a city which was ’developing day by day’.
Dave has produced numerous songs with a nostalgic link to Wearside’s past.
Tributes to Vaux, Bob Stokoe and fish and chips
Just last Christmas, he wrote a song to mark the 25th anniversary of the closure of Vaux brewery.
He paid tribute to the iconic Sunderland brewery by composing Gan Canny Lad.
He was also the mastermind behind a song all about singing in heaven with 1973 FA Cup heroes Bob Stokoe and Ian Porterfield. His other songs over the years have included Merry Christmas 1966, River Wear Bairns, and Fish and Chips.
Dave was also the brainchild behind open mic nights at the Steels Club, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
