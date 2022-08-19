Show off your talents at these new open mic events in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musician Dave Murray is hosting fortnightly open mic nights at the Steels Club and they are just weeks away from starting.

He said: “I am trying to get musicians and singers to use their local clubs again to show their talents.

"Everyone from singers to musicians, story tellers, poets, comedians is invited. If they have a hidden talent, they are very welcome.”

Dave Murray who is hosting a new open mic night at Steels Social Club.

The first open mic night at the club in Peacock Street West will be held from 8pm to 11pm on Thursday, September 1.

Dave added: “The aim is to give the community a chance to bring their talents to the stage for free but at the same time support our local social clubs.”

Local artists, bands and ‘any students attending our local university or colleges’ are urged to come along.

Fans on Wearside know Dave as the Mackem Folk Singer and he is no stranger to making the news. Back in 2017, he composed a tune all about going to the Mecca and Genevieves.

His other songs over the years have included Merry Christmas 1966, River Wear Bairns, and Fish and Chips.

More recently, he released the folk album Pallion Lad with songs named Rag Man, Pyrex, and Bookie’s Runner.