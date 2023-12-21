Sunderland man's song about the Vaux horses proves a social media hit
The 25th anniversary of the former Vaux Brewery's closure has been marked in a new song - and it is already getting huge interest.
Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray has paid tribute to the iconic Sunderland brewery by composing Gan Canny Lad. Dave said: "My new song is about the Vaux dray horses Jack and Regal who worked for Vaux Brewery all their lives.
"In retirement, they went to live with their driver Edward John Mahoney whose wife bought them for him as a retirement present.
"Not a lot of people know the statue in Keel Square is figured on Edward John Mahoney and Jack and Regal."
Dave said he was asked by the team at the Vaux brewery collectables museum,' if I would write a song for the celebration and perform it with my other songs at the 25th anniversary evening."
Within a day of being published online, the song has already had 1,000 views.
The 25th anniversary of the Vaux brewery closure will be reached in March next year.
Dave explained that the song is called Gan Canny Lad because it is 'what Edward John Mahoney would say when he set Jack and Regal off for a day's work of deliveries across Sunderland pubs and clubs.
A brand synonymous with the city, Vaux was a major employer in Sunderland for almost 200 years until it closed.
The name Vaux was bought by the new Vaux Brewery who specialise in brew which are sold in shops around the city, as well as direct from the cold store at the brewery’s taproom.
Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray was also the brainchild behind open mic nights at the Steels Club, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
His other previous songs include Merry Christmas 1966, River Wear Bairns, and Fish and Chips (all about his childhood memories of chips and pattie on a Friday neet’).